× The Opening Bell 10/25/17: Can “Same-Day Delivery” Get Any Better?

Finding the right employee can be difficult, but looking in the right spot could make the search easier. Steve discussed the recent report showing that employers are over looking degrees to acquire the right employee for their companies. Joe Fuller (Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School) & Elyse Rosenblum, (Principal at Grads for Life) provided the details behind the report and how employers are adapting. John Haber (Founder & CEO of Spend Management Experts) then talked about the major changes in the transportation/delivery industry – the pace of packages isn’t the only thing that’s increasing, but also company investments in logistics.