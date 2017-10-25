× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: ‘The Replacement’

Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival joins Bill and Wendy, alongside Sean Miller (Director) and Naz Khan (Producer) to talk about their new sci-fi dark comedy ‘The Replacement’. They talk what goes into putting together a movie on a small budget, what to expect at tonight’s showing, and much more.

