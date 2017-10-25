× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.25.17: Appropriate or Not Appropriate, Thanksgiving dinner reservations, Honor Flight Chicago

Yesterday, John irritated you with some of the suggestions that he invited TV Producer Nicole Stamp to explain, as a way to relieve women of their daily nerves. Today, with the help of Steve, Elif and some listeners, he takes a closer look at just a couple of those suggestions. He also invites two listeners to play “Appropriate or Not Appropriate” – the Halloween costume edition. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares where you should consider making Thanksgiving reservations. And, John checks in with Honor Flight Chicago Co-Founder Mary Pettinato, who explains how you can help WWII and Korean War veterans fly out to be celebrated in Washington, D.C.