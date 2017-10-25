× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-25-17

We have an eclectic program for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Mike Fourcher about the fall veto session in Springfield, the great musician Ted Leo chats about his career and new solo record, the hilarious comedian Dana Gould tells us about his latest comedy album, the premiere of his IFC show “Stan Against Evil” and upcoming shows at Zanies, Alison Cuddy previews the Chicago Humanities Festival and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

