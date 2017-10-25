× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “A lot of Republicans are not confident that Governor Rauner is managing government well”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the fireworks during the fall veto session in Springfield. Mike talks about the Illinois House failing by just one vote to override Governor Rauner’s veto of a bill that would prohibit local municipalities from enacting “right-to-work” zones to get around unions, the override of Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s backed Debt Transparency Act and Cook County bracing for budget cuts after the repeal of the soda tax.

