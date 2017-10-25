× The Carry Out 10-25-17: “This year Dontrelle Inman has 2 catches for 9 yards which automatically makes him the number one guy for the Bears”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner debuting a new campaign ad, the fall veto session continuing down in Springfield, the U.S. House set to vote on the Senate budget, the NAACP issuing a travel advisory against American Airlines, the Hawks losing to the expansion Golden Knights in Las Vegas, the Bulls losing their third game in a row, the Bears trading for Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the Dodgers winning game 1 of the World Series and Capital One opening a new bank/cafe in Wicker Park.

