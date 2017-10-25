Dontrelle Inman #15 of the San Diego Chargers makes a catch against Daryl Worley #26 of the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 10-25-17: “This year Dontrelle Inman has 2 catches for 9 yards which automatically makes him the number one guy for the Bears”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner debuting a new campaign ad, the fall veto session continuing down in Springfield, the U.S. House set to vote on the Senate budget, the NAACP issuing a travel advisory against American Airlines, the Hawks losing to the expansion Golden Knights in Las Vegas, the Bulls losing their third game in a row, the Bears trading for Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the Dodgers winning game 1 of the World Series and Capital One opening a new bank/cafe in Wicker Park.
