Tech incentivizes international doctors to come work here

Kyle Swinsky is the CEO and Co-founder of AMOpportunites. His team won the University of Chicago New Venture Challenge back in June. The business has grown to have 500 sites across the United States. The US needs access to high-skilled physicians and AMOpporunities is giving talent a reason to work here.

