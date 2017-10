× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.25.17: Empowering women is better for everyone

It’s a cold Wednesday and we were busy. The great John Feinstein stopped by the studio to talk about his cool new book, The First Major. Carolyn Leonard and Monika Black from DyMnd discuss financially empowering women. Karen Conti discusses sexual harassment in the workplace and David Hochberg tries to stay calm while discussing the mortgage loan process.