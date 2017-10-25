× Singer-songwriter Ted Leo: “I have managed to largely write songs that I have mostly not gotten sick of playing”

The tremendous musician Ted Leo joins Justin to talk about his great career, the time he took off between albums, his new solo record, “The Hanged Man,” writing from a place that is personal, trying do something different with the album, the process of making the record in his home studio in Rhode Island, how he has evolved as a multi-instrumentalist, what he learned from playing with Aimee Mann in The Both, his relationship with the music industry, using crowdfunding to put out the record, the importance of writing about social issues and current events, the memories he has of playing in Chicago and an upcoming show at Thalia Hall.

