Karen Conti: 'Sexual harassment isn't always about the sex part, it's about the power.'

Attorney Karen Conti joins The Steve Cochran Show to delve into the ongoing discussion about sexual harassment in the workplace. Using yesterday’s conversation with Variety’s Maureen Ryan as a jumping off point, which can be heard HERE, Karen stresses the importance of confronting the harasser. She also explains that sexual harassment is often times more about the power than the sex.