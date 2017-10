A group of activists went on a 34-day hunger strike to keep Bronzeville’s Dyett High School from shuttering its doors. WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo looks at how leaders grappled with how to take the school in a new direction and how successful that protest was.

We invite you to check out our behind-the-scenes interviews with two of the key players:

Dyett High School principal Beulah McLoyd

1871 CEO Howard Tullman who heads the Eagle Entrepreneurship Program

