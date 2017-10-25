Benny Don Wherley of Blossom, Texas, holds a portrait of his uncle, Sgt. 1st Class Benny Rogers after the remains of Sgt. Rogers arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Thursday, Nov. 10, 2011, in Grapevine. The remains of the Korean War veteran from East Texas have been returned to his family more than 60 years after he was declared missing in action. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Honor Flight Chicago Co-Founder Mary Pettinato on getting WWII and Korean War vets to D.C.
Honor Flight Chicago Co-Founder Mary Pettinato tells you about her organization’s mission in transporting WWII and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. for a day of honor. Honor Flight Chicago is holding its 2017 Bourbon Street Fundraiser Sunday, the 29th, and you can donate today.