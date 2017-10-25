× Comedian and writer Dana Gould: “I don’t have a lot of successes, but I have the world’s most interesting failures”

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Dana Gould joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of performing in Chicago, his relationship with Chicago legend Svengoolie, his latest comedy album, “Mr. Funny Man,” how he develops material to put on a record, the comedians who have influenced his act, making a transition from stand-up comedy to writing for television shows like “The Simpsons” and “Parks and Recreation,” the upcoming second season of his hit IFC show, “Stan Against Evil” and his upcoming shows at Zanies in Rosemont.

