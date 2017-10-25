× Chicago Humanities Festival wants you to consider this question: What do we mean by “Belief?”

Alison Cuddy, the Marilyn Thoma Artistic Director at the Chicago Humanities Festival, joins Justin to preview CHF Fallfest/17: Belief! Alison talks about the events taking place during the fest, planning this festival around the theme of “Belief” and the tremendous list of guests the festival is bringing to Chicago including former Vice President Al Gore, playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner and “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway.

