Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Breaking the Code: How To Properly Meal Plan

Posted 11:48 AM, October 25, 2017, by
Food, Recipes, Meal Planning, Millennial, Mason Vera Paine, Suzanne Clark, Cooking Champ

Food Prepping (Photo is Courtesy of Conger design of Pixabay)

 With the advancements in technology you would think something like planning a meal would be simple? Well it is far from simple. Challenge Butter Recipe Ambassador & Self-taught World Recipe Champ, Suzanne Clark gives tips on how to meal plan.

For information and recipes by Suzanne Clark visit: Challengedairy.com
Like Suzanne on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Challengedairy.com
Follow Suzanne on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Challengebutter

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine