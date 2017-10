× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-25-17

Today’s guests include Dr. John Duffy, Mike McNamara, Sean Miller and Naz Khan of ‘The Replacement’. Bill and Wendy talk about the passing of Fat Domino and Robert Guillaume, Mitch Trubisky tribute songs, holiday shopping, and much more.

