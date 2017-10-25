Adult dodgeball tournament seeks more recruits for costumed bout Friday
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A dodgeball tournament this weekend allows you to fire rubber balls at costumed opponents for a good cause.
The tournament, which is open to adults only, is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at Columbus Elementary School in Ukrainian Village, 1003 N. Leavitt St.
Halloween costumes are encouraged — there will be prizes awarded to the best team costume as well as the first place team.
