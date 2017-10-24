× Yelp says if you want to open a business, do it in these five neighborhoods

CHICAGO — Five Chicago neighborhoods made online local review site Yelp’s list of America’s Top 50 “most improved neighborhoods for economic opportunity.”

The term doesn’t refer to neighborhoods with the most businesses or the largest businesses, but neighborhoods where if a business opens, it has a high chance of staying in business months later.

Chicago neighborhoods that made the list were Bucktown (No. 11), Lincoln Park (No. 15), Andersonville (No. 26), Near North Side (No. 28) and West Lawn (No. 47).