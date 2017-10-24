× WWE HOFer Jim Ross: ‘Slobberknocker’, the art of perseverance and the strange world of pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Jim Ross joins Dan Long in-studio for a conversation on his new book Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling, which details his three-plus decade journey in the strange world of pro wrestling.

‘Good Old JR’ also talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon and what he saw early on in guys like Brock Lesnar and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, his approach to creating real moments in a “fake” sport and more.

