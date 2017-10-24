× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/24/17: Dow Jones Boosters, Chicago Zoning, & Getting To Yes And…

Last week, Steve and Jon Najarian were excited about the Dow crossing the 23,000 mark, but today, its looking at a 400 point boost. Andrew Herrmann took a look into the world of real estate in Chicago and the politics that can drive it, Suzanne Muchin dove deeper into the world of Hollywood in the wake of the numerous sexual harassment allegations, and Kelly Leonard checked back in with Steve on the latest from the intersecting world of business and improv.