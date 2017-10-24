× What Happens When Your Clone Is Elected President? The Short Film ‘The Replacement’ Asks The Question

“The Replacement” is a dark comedy set in a future where growing your own clones is as common as getting a new outfit. But sometimes your flawless clones make you feel like a loser… especially when he goes on to be President. Nick Digilio is happy to welcome Sean Miller (director), Naz Kahn (producer) and Mike McNamara (star) to talk the movie and it’s screening this Wednesday at the Chicago International Film Festival!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)