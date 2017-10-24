× The Opening Bell 10/24/17: Dare Mighty Things – November 3rd (Auditorium Theater at Roosevelt University)

Many companies liberally use the world innovation, but to actually be an innovator is a whole other thing. Mike Gelphman (Founder of Dare Mighty Things) sat down with Steve Grzanich to discuss the inception of this event in Kansas City and how it’s found a new home in Chicago. The event attracts industry innovators, everything from engineers who made the first iPhone, to team members from the Mars 2020 mission. to help inspire young professionals and event seasoned business veterans.