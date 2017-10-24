× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.24.17: Tips for decent men, a cancer patient’s stolen glint of hope, “Thanks, Mike!”

A young cancer patient’s signed photograph of Anthony Rizzo was taped to the window in her hospital window, to remind her that there is hope, and that life goes on after treatments end. Someone stole that photograph, and John touches base with the mother of that young girl, Abby. Plus, TV Producer, Host, Director, Writer and more Nicole Stamp joins John to describe the reasoning behind each item on her list in CNN, titled, “What decent men can do in reponse to #MeToo.” Finally, House Speaker Mike Madigan Spokesperson Steve Brown responds to Governor Bruce Rauner’s reelection campaign ad, in which lawmakers in surrounding states thank Madigan.