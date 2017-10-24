× The Carry Out 10-24-17: “The World Series is starting tonight in Los Angeles and it’s 104 degrees so how do you like your beard now Justin Turner?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the veto session getting underway in Springfield, Cook County commissioners beginning to plug the budget after the soda tax repeal, Sears announcing they are cutting ties with Whirlpool, actor John Stamos getting engaged, the Blackhawks taking on the Golden Knights in Las Vegas, the Bears preparing for their game against the Saints in New Orleans, the Bulls playing the Cavs in the Cleve, the Chicago Fire getting ready to start their playoff run, the Cubs making some coaching changes, the World Series getting underway in Los Angeles and Target taking aim at the “Christmas creep.”

