× The Carry Out 10-23-17: “The Bears defense took a huge step forward as one of the best in the NFL, which is good because the Bears offense took a smaller step to solidify themselves as the worst”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner announcing his bid for re-election, Amazon announcing they received 238 proposals for its second headquarters, a new report saying Facebook is testing the idea of dividing its News Feed in two, the Chicago Bears winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2015, the Blackhawks heading to Vegas tomorrow to take on the Golden Knights, the Bulls losing their first two games of the season and Justin Timberlake announcing he will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LII.

