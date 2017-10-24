× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: If You Want An iPhone X, Pre Order it NOW!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about self- driving cars, Google’s investigation into the Pixel 2 XL display problems, the anticipation of the iPhone X, and much more.

