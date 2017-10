× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.24.17: I hate when I learn things

What a show. Steve Cochran himself said that at 56 he is still learning. Steve welcomed Variety’s TV critic, Maureen Ryan, to the show for a discussion about her personal sexual assault story that you can hear HERE. Steve Bernas explains how the credit card scammers get your information. We chatted with an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week,‘ Bradley W., and Dean Richards talks about the Bad Moms that are in town.