× Playing with Super Power: The History Behind The Super Nintendo

The Super Nintendo Classic was released back in September and is currently sold out. The SNES classic is a replica of the original Super Nintendo system which was released over 27 years ago; even after all these years Super Nintendo is still popular. Co-Founder of The National Video game Museum, Sean Kelly delves into the history of the SNES and why it is still popular after 27 years.

For more information about the National Video Game Museum visit: Nvmusa.org

Like the National Video Game Museum on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ Nvmusa

Follow the National Video Game Museum on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ Nvmusa

If you are interested in learning more about the history of the Super Nintendo pick up: Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics by Prima Games. This guide is available on Amazon.com and PrimaGames.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine