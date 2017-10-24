× It’s National Pasta Month! “Is It Legal” with Paul Farahvar, Comedy/Trivia at Diversey Bowl, Author Adam Selzer talks Ghosts, Ghouls and Grave Robbing | Full Show (Oct 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Oct 23rd) It’s National Pasta Month so we welcome on Mark Sparacino (Owner of Prosecco) to serve up some of his favorite dishes and delight us with stories of pasta from the past. Then, comedian Mona Aburmishan jumps on air to discuss her bi-monthly event at Diversey Bowl. And are you excited for Halloween? Well, author Adam Selzer joins us to discuss the haunts of Chicago as well as his upcoming ghost tour which is sure to delight and scare the pants off all who attend. Finally, we invite listeners to play the new game, “Is It Legal!?” where comedian Paul Farahvar asks a collection of questions from neighboring states to find out of these laws are legal or not! All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

