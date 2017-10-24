× Dana DeLorenzo on ‘The Mad Ones,’ The Ninja Turtles and Cukawing at Windows

Nick Digilio welcomes one of his favorite people on the planet: Dana DeLorenzo, one of the stars of Ash Vs Evil Dead.

In this conversation, they discuss her new film “The Mad Ones” (with a special appearance by director Ani Pandit), her recent voice work on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show and the phenomenon of cukawing at windows.

