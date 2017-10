× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10-24-17

It’s Tuesday and that could only mean one thing…its Humphrey Bugoart Tuesday! On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Xavier Cugat, the Smothers Brothers, old time celebrities, Casablanca, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.