× Bikes n Spikes Very Own Chris Errera and Dusty Raven

You may know Chris Errera as a local musician, but did you know that he is also the COO of Bikes n Spikes? Bikes n Spikes is a multimedia company that creates unique content for the motorcycle community and connects bikers to events and news from across the country. Bill and Wendy speak to Chris and CEO Dusty Raven about Bikes n Spikes mission, their upcoming events, and more.

For more information about Bikes n Spikes, go to www.bikesnspikes.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.