Allstate Kid of the Week: Bradley W.

Bradley W. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Bradley is an Illinois Youth Ambassador for the Tourette Syndrome Association. Diagnosed at age 7, Bradley was bullied and made fun of for movements and sounds he couldn’t control. He soon realized that speaking out was the best way to combat this. He speaks at schools in the Chicago area to increase awareness and acceptance of this misunderstood disorder. He has spoken in DC to Congress members about the need for funding and was the American Red Cross Youth Hero 2015. He volunteers as a counselor at Tourette Camp and often mentors younger, newly diagnosed children.