× Actor and producer Frank Grillo: “Making movies is a relationship business”

Hollywood actor and producer Frank Grillo joins Justin to talk about his great career, his new Netflix movie, “Wheelman,” how he got involved with “Wheelman,” wanting the film to emulate some of the character driven action movies of the 1970’s, the challenges of filming a movie that was shot in an unconventional way, how he has evolved as an actor, why he decided to start his own production company, the importance of becoming an efficient filmmaker and surrounding himself with people who understand his mission, how attending business school helps him with his Hollywood career and what projects he’s most interested in making next.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio