Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo makes a catch during baseball practice at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Washington. The Cubs play the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a National League Division Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
A cancer patient’s signed Anthony Rizzo photo is stolen but her motivation isn’t
Jill Schrage is the mother of the young cancer patient, whose motivational, signed photograph of Anthony Rizzo, was hanging on her daughter’s window until it was stolen Monday. Jill shares the progress of Abby’s current, second bout with cancer, and about how the family discovered that their photograph was missing.