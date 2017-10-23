× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/23/17: Warby Parker, Shrinking Yards, & Instagram Travel Agency

Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke are a dynamic duo from Chicago Inno and they have their ears to the ground with Chicago tech and shared the latest from Bucketfeet, Warby Parker, and more. Felipe Chacon detailed the results from a study about American’s loosing out on yard size and the result could be impacting mental health, and Randi Shaffer clicked her way through the newest update on Facebook and shared thoughts on how it will change the way people use social media.