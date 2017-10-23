× William Petersen of Steppenwolf Theatre Company talks new play “The Minutes”

Dean talks with Steppenwolf ensemble member and Evanston native William Petersen about his role in the new play “The Minutes” from Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Man From Nebraska).

“The Minutes” runs from November 9th to December 31st, reserve your tickets now at steppenwolf.org