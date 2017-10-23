× WGN Radio Theater #226: Murder at Midnight, The Whistler, and The Weird Circle

Let the Halloween festivities continue! Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 22, 2017. Carl and Lisa are joined in the studio by their good friend and host of Those Were the Days on WDCB-FM, Steve Darnall. Steve shares information on Nostalgia Digest Magazine – ” the entertaining, educational quarterly magazine devoted to the “Golden Age” of radio, movies, music and television.”

First classic episode of the night is: “Murder at Midnight: Dead Hand” Guest Starring: Raymond Morgan; (04-19-46). Next, we have: “The Whistler: Stranger in the House” Guest Starring: Gerald Mohr; (06-02-44). For our final episode of the night, we have: “The Weird Circle: The Fall of the House of Usher” Guest Starring: Edgar Allan Poe; (07-08-43).

