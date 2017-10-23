Video: WGN Radio Recess Learns to Roller Derby

The WGN Radio Recess crew gets treated to a special roller derby lesson from the Midwest Allstars and the Northern Illinois Junior Roller Derby. Watch as Cuban Miss Elle teaches Amy Guth (Guth or Dare), Violeta Podrumedic (Killer V), Stephanie Menendez (The Right Steph), and Patti Vasquez (Crabby Patti) the rules of Roller Derby, how to jam, how to block, and some basic safety precautions. She also shares how she got started in Roller Derby and just how easy it is to get involved with one of the many Roller Derby leagues in the Chicago area, regardless of skating ability.

Also, don’t miss the First Blood Roller Derby Blood Drive on October 29th with the American Red Cross. Members of the Midwest Allstars and Northern Illinois Junior Roller Derby will be in attendance showing off some of the fun you can have on skates.