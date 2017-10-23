× The Opening Bell 10/23/17: Starting Kids Young In The Stock Market

The healthcare discussion is difficult to encompass in one sitting, but one of the over looked factors is the doctor shortage in the US, but how do we solve this aspect of the larger problem? Kyle Swinsky (CEO of AMOpportunities) is helping solve that problem and he sat down with Steve to detail how bringing doctors to the US to support the work force. Gregg Murset (Co-founder of BusyKid.com) then joined Steve to discuss the way he is helping young American’s learn financial responsibility by investing in the stock market and establishing life lessons.