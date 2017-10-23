× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.23.17: JT returns, football, from drugs to sobriety

Today, John reminds you of the Super Bowl half time show you probably haven’t actually forgotten about. That’s after learning that Justin Timberlake will be performing in 2018. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich joins to go over the weekend in college and NFL football. Chicago Tribune Columnist Mary Schmich sits in with John, alongside Matthew McFarland, a long-time drug addict. They tell his story of returning to sobriety, and employing it to help others at the Safer Foundation.