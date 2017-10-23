× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Trump’s Condolence Call

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric has quite a bone to pick this week as he shares his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Frederica Wilson, President Trump, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

