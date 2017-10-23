× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-23-17

We have a marvelous show for you on this dreary Monday in Chicago. On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to break down the top political stories making news this week, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge recaps another thrilling Chicago Bears victory, celebrity chef Chris Cosentino talks about his new book, “Offal Good: Cooking from the Heart, with Guts,” filmmaker Simon Curtis tells us about his latest movie, “Goodbye Christopher Robin” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great local band Star Tropics.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio