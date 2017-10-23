× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/23/16): Thom Serafin previews the field for the IL gubernatorial race, how the internet has changed politics, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 78 (10/23/16): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by communications expert and political consultant Thom Serafin to look ahead at the Democratic field running against incumbent Republican Governor Bruce Rauner. Thom also looks at how campaigning has changed in the era of big money and social media. Plus, Kasso finds a safe space for Sox fans on the South Side of Chicago and laments the media’s hyperbolic nature.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3414179/3414179_2017-10-23-133619.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @ThomSerafin Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

