King of Comedy: SNL the Experience ready for prime viewing

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Saturday Night Live’s new exhibit, SNL: the Experience, at Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications opened this past weekend. For comedy fans and SNL snobs like your’s truly, the attraction is a huge success and an awe-inspiring, must-see spectacle.

The exhibit takes you through the week-long process of putting an episode of SNL together while being able to observe, and sometimes interact with, over 500 artifacts from the 43-year-old history of the iconic show.

Tickets are available on the Museum’s website and the exhibit is there till December of 2018.

Costumes, scripts and even sets from classic SNL sketches are on-hand for the public at 360 N. State.