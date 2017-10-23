× Political analyst Chris Robling: “I think Rauner has done so poorly with the Republican base that he cannot win in 2018”

The Touché dream team is back! After a week off, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to discuss the top political stories making news this week including tax reform and Governor Bruce Rauner announcing his bid for re-election.

