× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Killing Gunther, Geostorm, The Snowman and more

Erik Childress and Collin Souter join Nick Digilio for another edition of the Monday Morning Movie Reviews. This week they review ‘Killing Gunther’, ‘Only the Brave’, ‘Geostorm’, ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’, and ‘The Snowman’,

Nick and Erik also run down the weekend box office numbers.