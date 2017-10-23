× Live from Studio 435: Star Tropics

The great Chicago band Star Tropics join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about playing “dream-pop,” how “dream-pop” has evolved through the years, where they fit in the Chicago music scene, the healthy Chicago D.I.Y. scene, why they are attracted to the type of music they play, the process of putting out music, their recent record, “Lost World” and their upcoming shows at East Room and Schubas. They also play a few songs including “Another Sunny Day,” “Lost World” and “Swept Away.”

Videos coming soon…

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio