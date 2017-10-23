× Jose Ramos of Chicago’s “Hamilton” talks Rise Up for Puerto Rico Benefit

Jose Ramos of Chicago’s production of “Hamilton” is on the phone with Dean to talk about his role in the smash-hit musical and the upcoming benefit, Rise Up for Puerto Rico.

Rise Up for Puerto Rico benefits Unidos Por Puerto Rico, an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María.

100% of the proceeds will go to helping the victims affected by these natural disasters in Puerto Rico.

Doors open at 7:00 pm and the concert begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets for general admission seats are $65 per person. To purchase tickets, please visit http://www.greenhousetheater.org or call the Greehouse Theater Center box office at 773-404-7336.

If you cannot attend the event, you can still donate here: GoFundMe.com/RiseUpChi2017​

