Jeff Wenzler: How Perspective Can Ignite Passion and Purpose

This week’s guest is Jeff Wenzler, founder of Pivotal Directions, a non-profit organization whose goal is to transform the lives of youths by teaching them how to be of service to others. Jeff’s story began at age 20, when his older brother tragically died in his arms, and subsequently inspired him to make the most of his moments by moving to Guatemela to teach. The perspective he learned from the people there lead him to launch Pivotal Directions so that hopefully others could learn the same lessons. Jeff has additionally made a film about his endeavors called “10 Dollar Perspective” as well as a book titled “The Pivotal Life: A Compass For Discovering Purpose, Passion, & Perspective.”

Highlights of this episode include:

— The story of how Jeff lost his brother to drugs

— How his brother’s death inspired him to travel To Guatemala to teach

— How his non-profit organization Pivotal Directions got started